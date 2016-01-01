Overview

Dr. Thomas McGarry Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Fairview Regional Medical Center, Grady Memorial Hospital, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Harper County Community Hospital, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Newman Memorial Hospital, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. McGarry Jr works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.