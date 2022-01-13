See All Dermatologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (57)
Overview

Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their residency with D D Eisenhower Army Med Center

Dr. McGovern works at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ft Wayne Dermatology Consultants
    7881 CARNEGIE BLVD, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Thomas McGovern, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982702742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • D D Eisenhower Army Med Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGovern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGovern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McGovern works at Fort Wayne Dermatology Conslts in Fort Wayne, IN.

    Dr. McGovern has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. McGovern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGovern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGovern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

