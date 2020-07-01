Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD
Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. McHugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. McHugh's Office Locations
-
1
Secret Expressions26511 1-45, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 805-3541
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHugh?
I’m pleased with my consultation and look forward to surgery. I trust this man and his practice.
About Dr. Thomas McHugh, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265436133
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHugh works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.