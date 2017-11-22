Overview of Dr. Thomas McKean, MD

Dr. Thomas McKean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Lincoln and Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKean works at Hickory Psychiatric Center in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.