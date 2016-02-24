Dr. Thomas McKenna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McKenna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas McKenna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 340, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 525-9570
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McKenna is the best GI doctor I have ever been to, and I have been to many. He has genuine interest in his patient's care. He is knowledgeable and thorough. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Thomas McKenna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063724490
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenna has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.