Overview of Dr. Thomas McKiernan, MD

Dr. Thomas McKiernan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Macneal Hospital.



Dr. McKiernan works at Loyola University Medical Center OBG in Maywood, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL and Oakbrook Terrace, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Long QT Syndrome, Heart Disease and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.