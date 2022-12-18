Dr. Thomas McMinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McMinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas McMinn, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Southwest.
Austin Heart - Central Park900 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. McMinn not only explained my case patiently, but he also took the trouble to reach out to all my doctors, coordinate with them, and created a plan for my treatment.
About Dr. Thomas McMinn, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Arizona Heart Institute|UCLA Medical Center Harbor|University Of California San Diego
- Univ Of California San Diego|University Of California
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. McMinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McMinn works at
Dr. McMinn has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. McMinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMinn.
