Dr. Thomas McNally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas McNally, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas McNally, MD
Dr. Thomas McNally, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McNally works at
Dr. McNally's Office Locations
-
1
Weiss Memorial Hospital4646 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL 60640 Directions (773) 564-7744Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Thomas A. McNally, MD Chicago Health Medical Group7411 Lake St Ste 1120, River Forest, IL 60305 Directions (773) 564-7744Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Bartlett Office1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 372-1100
-
4
Elk Grove Villiage Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 565, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (630) 372-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNally?
Dr McNally spent a great deal of time considering all options for my ongoing back and leg pain issues. I could not continue to live as I was and we had to try something else and surgery was what was left; all that was left. HE did his best but his assisting surgeon made some bad mistakes and my surgery went unfinished and ultimately did not heal. One major concern I had, after reading many scholarly articles on the subject, was the likelihood of vertebrae above and/or below the fusion to fail. Dr McNally absolutely and emphatically opposed the opinion in those articles. Well, 2 1/2 years later I was back in surgery for the vertebrae above the previous fusion - it was a mess. The fusion previously performed did not heal causing my vertebrae to slip out of place; rods had to be put in to stabilize it. It is critical that you seriously consider the potential risks - YOU can be one of the few that runs into issues. Surgeon’s talent or risk is the question.
About Dr. Thomas McNally, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306857727
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNally works at
Dr. McNally has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNally speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. McNally. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.