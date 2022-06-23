Overview of Dr. Thomas McNally, MD

Dr. Thomas McNally, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Weiss Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McNally works at Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in River Forest, IL, Bartlett, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.