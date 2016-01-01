Overview

Dr. Thomas McNiff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hastings, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing.



Dr. McNiff works at Thomas Mcniff, MD in Hastings, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN, Blaine, MN and Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.