Overview of Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD

Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. McQuail works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Marietta, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.