Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD
Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. McQuail works at
Dr. McQuail's Office Locations
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Acworth4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 309G, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 491-5481
Resurgens Orthopaedics15 Reinhardt College Pkwy Ste 102, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 505-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had shoulder surgery with Dr. McQuail last week. What a super guy!! My shoulder is already much better. Just need to continue my physical therapy. Thank you Dr. McQuail!!
About Dr. Thomas McQuail, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942297130
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McQuail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQuail works at
Dr. McQuail has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McQuail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.