Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD
Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Dr. McWeeney works at
Dr. McWeeney's Office Locations
Oregon Orthopedics/Sports Medcn1508 Division St Ste 105, Oregon City, OR 97045 Directions (503) 656-0836
All Sports Orthopedics19255 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 506-8384
Oregon Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 100, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 656-0836
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McWeeney is an excellent surgeon who was able to repair my broken ankle in 2019 and my torn meniscus in 2021. He always took time in explaining what was going to happen in surgery and after surgery he gave detailed instructions for me to follow and called to make sure that all was going well. He was always available for post operative questions or concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. McWeeney.
About Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1851326193
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University
Dr. McWeeney works at
