Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (42)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD

Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon City, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.

Dr. McWeeney works at Oregon Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Oregon City, OR with other offices in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McWeeney's Office Locations

  1
    Oregon Orthopedics/Sports Medcn
    1508 Division St Ste 105, Oregon City, OR 97045 (503) 656-0836
  2
    All Sports Orthopedics
    19255 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062 (503) 506-8384
  3
    Oregon Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic
    19250 SW 65th Ave Ste 100, Tualatin, OR 97062 (503) 656-0836

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Foot Sprain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Foot Sprain
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Dislocation
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Baker's Cyst
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Limb Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Pelvic Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Runner's Knee
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Cord Injury
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr. McWeeney is an excellent surgeon who was able to repair my broken ankle in 2019 and my torn meniscus in 2021. He always took time in explaining what was going to happen in surgery and after surgery he gave detailed instructions for me to follow and called to make sure that all was going well. He was always available for post operative questions or concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. McWeeney.
    Kathy C. — Dec 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD
    About Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851326193
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Luke'S/roosevelt Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas McWeeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWeeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McWeeney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McWeeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McWeeney has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McWeeney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. McWeeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWeeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McWeeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McWeeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

