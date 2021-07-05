Dr. Thomas Mead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Mead, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Mead works at
Locations
-
1
Dominion Women's Health7611 Forest Ave Ste 310, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 373-6359Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dominion Women's Health - Mechanicsville8239 Meadowbridge Rd Ste A, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 430-5068Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mead?
Dr. Mead is one of the most caring and knowledgable doctors that has ever treated me. Suffering with endometriosis and fibroids, it has been difficult to find a doctor who listens and actually treats the diseases without pushing certain medications so I'm blessed to have found Dr. Mead. His empathy and passion for women's health is unmatched. I've seen Dr. Mead for over 10 years and don't know what I would do health-wise without him.
About Dr. Thomas Mead, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871554071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- University Of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital
- University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mead has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mead works at
Dr. Mead has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.