Dr. Thomas Meade, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meade, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Meade works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Ep Pllc1721 Birmingham Rd Ste 202, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 446-0373
-
2
Baylor Scott & White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 691-3300
- 3 2421 Earl Rudder Fwy S, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 446-0373
-
4
St Joseph Regional Health Center2801 Franciscan Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ablation procedure by Dr. Meade and he was wonderful. He has a very calming demeaner and is very professional. Not to mention his staff, they were absolutely amazing. The whole experience was very smooth. I highly recommend him to anyone considering having an ablation.
About Dr. Thomas Meade, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083674576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
