Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO
Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University.
Dr. Meeks' Office Locations
-
1
Kitsap General Surgery Pllc9927 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 121, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 286-2456
-
2
Pacific Surgery Center20669 Bond Rd NE Ste 200, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 779-6527
-
3
Chi Franciscan St. Michael Medical Center2520 Cherry Ave, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions (360) 479-4370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met this surgeon after 2 collegues that also had breast cancer surgery had went to him, and I am so grateful that I found him. As a breast cancer survivor that had a double nipple sparing mastectomy and was bound too tight then had 8 recons and two blood sepsis with a different surgeon, I was glad to meet Meeks who treated me with dignity and respect and adressed my needs and answered all of my questions and respected my need to downsize quite a bit. I was in a lot of pain prior to meeting him and surgery, and I came out after a smooth surgery feeling brand new. He did such a fab job my mastectomy tattoo s were untouched. The staff suits Dr. Meeks they are wonderful, warm and professional and caring, I only wish I had met him 8 surgeries ago:)
About Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Meeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meeks accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meeks has seen patients for Breast Ptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meeks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meeks.
