Overview of Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO

Dr. Thomas Meeks, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University.



Dr. Meeks works at Kitsap General Surgery Pllc in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Poulsbo, WA and Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Ptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.