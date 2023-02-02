Dr. Thomas Meister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meister, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Meister works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Colorado Springs1699 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 632-7101Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I (almost) look forward to my endoscopies/colonoscopies with Dr Meister. From appointment to procedure, I was treated with respect. Everyone was professional, friendly and genuinely care about me. Gotta love the coffee. Even had one for the road. After procedure, Dr Meister explained what he did and what he saw. The next day he followed up to see how I was and explain again what he saw. Of course, I had to wait a bit to get the appointment, but that’s what happens when you are so good . Looking forward (almost) to my next procedure! Thanks agin for taking care of me.
About Dr. Thomas Meister, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1689761371
Education & Certifications
- University KY|Wash University Barnes Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meister works at
Dr. Meister has seen patients for Constipation, Diarrhea and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
670 patients have reviewed Dr. Meister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meister.
