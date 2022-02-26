Overview

Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Mertz works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.