Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with UPMC St. Margaret and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Mertz works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Asthma Associates
    2585 Freeport Rd Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 828-3800
  2. 2
    Gateway Towers
    320 Fort Duquesne Blvd Ste 380, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 471-3818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC St. Margaret
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942495825
    Education & Certifications

    • Penn State-Allergy and Imunology
    • University of Connecticut Medical Center
    • University of Connecticut
    • Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
    • West Virginia University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Mertz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mertz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mertz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mertz works at Allergy and Asthma Associates of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mertz’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mertz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mertz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mertz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mertz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

