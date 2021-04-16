Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD
Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mesko works at
Dr. Mesko's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers Inc4306 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2397
-
2
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2397
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mesko?
Excellent surgeon and professional. Everyone in the office is polite and helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1578593141
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Inst
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesko works at
Dr. Mesko has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesko.
