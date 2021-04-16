Overview of Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD

Dr. Thomas Mesko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mesko works at ADMINISTRATION OFFICES in Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.