Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meyer Cardiology PC360 Hospital Dr Bldg D, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-5476
-
2
Meyer Cardiology PC112 Corporate Sq, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 745-5476
- 3 312 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 745-5476
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
Just recommended him to a friend. We have every confidence in him.
About Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1063414324
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.