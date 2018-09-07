Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Dearborn Obstetrical and Gynecological Associates PC, 25080 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124, (313) 730-8880
Oakwood Hospital and Medical Center-dearborn, 18101 Oakwood Blvd, Dearborn, MI 48124, (313) 593-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Meyer took me on as a patient when my long term physician moved away. I was stressed for my first visit. Dr. Meyer was kind and took extra time to establish a rapport with me. I had an acute worrisome health concern for my second visit. Dr. Meyer was able to address the situation swiftly, with care & skill to resolve the problem & ease my fear. Establishing a new doctor/patient relationship can be challenging. I can honestly say, I feel that I am in the care of a very good physician.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear Abnormalities and Chronic Pelvic Pain.
Speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating is 3.4.
