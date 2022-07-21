Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonology Associates Inc.100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 230, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-3796
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?
A God send.
About Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700812641
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Princeton U
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.