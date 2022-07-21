See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Meyer works at Pulmonology Associates, Inc in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonology Associates Inc.
    100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 230, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-3796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Paoli Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Bronchiectasis
Wheezing
Emphysema
Bronchiectasis
Wheezing

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700812641
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Princeton U
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyer works at Pulmonology Associates, Inc in Wynnewood, PA. View the full address on Dr. Meyer’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

