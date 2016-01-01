Overview of Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD

Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Michaelson works at Infectious Diseases Associates, P.C. in Southampton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.