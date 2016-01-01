Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD
Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital, Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Michaelson works at
Dr. Michaelson's Office Locations
-
1
Infectious Diseases Associates PC729 Grove Ave Unit 4, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michaelson?
About Dr. Thomas Michaelson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881668879
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaelson works at
Dr. Michaelson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.