Dr. Mieras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Mieras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mieras, MD
Dr. Thomas Mieras, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Mieras works at
Dr. Mieras' Office Locations
San Antonio Preventive & Diagnostic Medicine8401 Datapoint Dr Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 949-2203
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mieras has been my primary physician for over 30 years. He’s been very accessible every time I’ve had a problem. He spends an ordinate amount of time with me at every visit and answers all my questions. He’s a straight shooter but very caring.
About Dr. Thomas Mieras, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578564787
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mieras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mieras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mieras works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mieras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mieras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mieras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mieras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.