Overview of Dr. Thomas Mizell, MD

Dr. Thomas Mizell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Mizell works at Atlanta Center for Medicine in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.