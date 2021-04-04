Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD
Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Mizen's Office Locations
University Ophthalmology Associates1725 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thomas R. Mizen, M.D. & Associates, LLC - Archer Ave.6187 S Archer Ave Ste 102, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (773) 581-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Typically a long wait but worth it for the amount of time he spends focusing on you and your issues. Dr Mizen is brilliant. He pulls no punches. You always feel like you’ve been told the truth in clear form.
About Dr. Thomas Mizen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1639280530
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes Med Ct
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mizen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mizen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mizen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mizen has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mizen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mizen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mizen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mizen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.