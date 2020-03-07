Overview

Dr. Thomas Mohs, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Mohs works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND with other offices in Lisbon, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.