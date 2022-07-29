Overview

Dr. Thomas Montagne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Montagne works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.