Dr. Thomas Montagne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Montagne, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Vermont College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Montagne works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Spartanburg853 N Church St Ste 620, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-7511Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Gastroenterology - Pelham2755 S Highway 14 Ste 2100, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- APS Healthcare
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He performed an ERCP on me. He was absolutely prepared for my case and spent a great deal of time before and after the procedure explaining what he proposed to do and why he proposed to do it and then reviewing his findings and results. I will go to him again and will recommend him to anyone I know and love if they need a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Thomas Montagne, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326019316
Education & Certifications
- Genesee Hospital|U Rochester
- MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
- Maine Medical Center
- University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montagne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montagne has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Vomiting Disorders
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Montagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
