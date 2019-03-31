Dr. Thomas Morrish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Morrish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Morrish, MD
Dr. Thomas Morrish, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morrish works at
Dr. Morrish's Office Locations
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee701 Manatee Ave W Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee772 Cortaro Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (941) 748-2455Thursday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He treated my mother wonderfully during and after surgery.??????????He came very highly recommended. Michelle Chenault
About Dr. Thomas Morrish, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851390512
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrish works at
Dr. Morrish has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.