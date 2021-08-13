See All Oncologists in Boca Raton, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD

Oncology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD

Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Morrissey works at Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Morrissey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton
    701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-4986
  2. 2
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 659-5559
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy for Treatment of Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr Morrissey is an excellent surgeon who is kind and compassionate. His office runs very efficient and he listens and explains everything to you. His surgical skills are at the highest level as is his diagnostic acumen. There are very few surgeons of his caliper. I highly recommend him.
    — Aug 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720058571
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gynecologic Oncology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Chief Resident - Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Magee-Women’s Hospital/University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

