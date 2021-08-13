Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrissey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Morrissey, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Lynn Cancer Institute | Boca Raton701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-4986
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5559Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Morrissey is an excellent surgeon who is kind and compassionate. His office runs very efficient and he listens and explains everything to you. His surgical skills are at the highest level as is his diagnostic acumen. There are very few surgeons of his caliper. I highly recommend him.
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Gynecologic Oncology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Chief Resident - Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, Magee-Women’s Hospital/University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
Dr. Morrissey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrissey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morrissey has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morrissey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morrissey speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrissey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.