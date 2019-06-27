Overview

Dr. Thomas Mulhearn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Mulhearn works at Imperial Health LLP in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Sulphur, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.