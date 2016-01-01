See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD

Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Mullenix works at Talkiatry in New York, NY with other offices in Lincolnshire, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
Dr. Angel Caraballo, MD
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
4.8 (163)
View Profile

Dr. Mullenix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Talkiatry
    109 W 27th St Ste 5S, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 634-5311
  2. 2
    Best Companion Care LLC
    250 Parkway Dr Ste 150, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 634-5311

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mullenix?

Photo: Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mullenix to family and friends

Dr. Mullenix's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mullenix

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457857468
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mullenix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mullenix has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullenix.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullenix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullenix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Thomas Mullenix, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.