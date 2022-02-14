Overview of Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD

Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Mulligan works at Clearview Eye and Laser, PLLC in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.