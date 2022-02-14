Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulligan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD
Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Mulligan's Office Locations
Clearview Eye & Laser16259 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 290, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Clearview Eye & Laser7520 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mulligan is exactly the kind of surgeon you want performing eye surgery: a painstaking perfectionist. I found his front office very helpful and kind. I was scared and almost couldn't go through with cataract surgery. The medical staff are super knowledgeable and caring and kept me calm. The procedure was way better than I imagined. Now my eyesight seems like I'm about 30+ years younger. Everything is so clear and I'm going to save money on not buying prescription glasses and worrying I'll break them.
About Dr. Thomas Mulligan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1952467573
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Southern California
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
