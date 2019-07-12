Dr. Corbin Mullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Corbin Mullis, MD
Overview of Dr. Corbin Mullis, MD
Dr. Corbin Mullis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.
Dr. Mullis' Office Locations
Dublin Ear, Nose and Throat Associates102 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 291-3558Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mullis is very thorough and professional. He has friendly staff and this has been an over all great experience. Would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Corbin Mullis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi Medical Center - Jackson MS
- Medical College of Georgia - Augusta GA
- Otolaryngology
