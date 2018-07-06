Dr. Thomas Munger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Munger, MD
Dr. Thomas Munger, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Heart200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8195
I saw Dr Munger as a follow-up to an abolation procedure. He is a very good physician. Extremely knowledgeable. He took lots of time to explain what my tests showed, answered my questions comprehenively, and listened to all that was happening with me. Great experience.
About Dr. Thomas Munger, MD
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Munger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munger.
