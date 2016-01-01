See All Dermatologists in Redwood City, CA
Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa.

Dr. Munyon works at Munyon Dermatology in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA, Yucca Valley, CA and Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Munyon Dermatology
    262 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA 94065 (650) 654-6020
    Pacific Dermatology Institute
    1801 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 (760) 537-5561
    57463 29 Palms Hwy Ste 201, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 (760) 365-7546
    Ryan Walter Wood Dpm Inc
    74090 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260 (760) 341-8244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Athlete's Foot
Dermatitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Folliculitis
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Lichen Planus
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568481588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Munyon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munyon has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Munyon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munyon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.