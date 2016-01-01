Dr. Munyon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD is a Dermatologist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa.
Locations
Munyon Dermatology262 Redwood Shores Pkwy, Redwood City, CA 94065 Directions (650) 654-6020
Pacific Dermatology Institute1801 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Ste 103, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 537-5561
- 3 57463 29 Palms Hwy Ste 201, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 365-7546
Ryan Walter Wood Dpm Inc74090 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 341-8244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Munyon, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munyon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munyon has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munyon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
