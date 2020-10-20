Overview

Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Murtaugh works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.