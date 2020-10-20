Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murtaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Margaret Mary Health Main Campus and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Murtaugh works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 206-1800
-
2
Ohio Heart and Vascular Center2123 Auburn Ave Ste 136, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1060
-
3
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Red Bank4440 Red Bank Rd Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 985-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murtaugh?
I was referred to Dr Murtaugh after developing heart issues due to a chemotherapy drug I was receiving. He took all of my health issues into account and was thorough in deciding what action to take. He was patient, thorough, explained everything, offered options, and made a referral when a different issue developed. I trust him to have my best interests at heart and have no hesitation relying on him to give me the best care possible.
About Dr. Thomas Murtaugh, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851353064
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Hospital
- Presbyterian University Hoptial
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murtaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murtaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murtaugh works at
Dr. Murtaugh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murtaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murtaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murtaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murtaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murtaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.