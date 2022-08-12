Dr. Thomas Mustoe is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mustoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mustoe
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mustoe
Dr. Thomas Mustoe is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mustoe works at
Dr. Mustoe's Office Locations
TLKM Plastic Surgery737 N Michigan Ave Ste 1500, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 788-2560Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mustoe has performed four prodedures on me, all have been a wonderful, positive experience. He prides himself in NEVER making you look "done" and all outcomes are very natural, no one would ever know you had "work done". I highly recommend Dr. Mustoe for any plastic surgery you may be considering.
About Dr. Thomas Mustoe
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1609801737
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mustoe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustoe speaks Korean.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustoe.
