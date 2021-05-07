Overview of Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD

Dr. Thomas Mustoe, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mustoe works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.