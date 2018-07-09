Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mutschler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD
Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital.
Dr. Mutschler's Office Locations
Allegheny Orthopedic Associates100 Medical Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 873-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Canonsburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
best dam doctor I know.....
About Dr. Thomas Mutschler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316903388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
