Overview of Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD

Dr. Thomas Mutton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nash General Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Mutton works at Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons Post Operative Clinic in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.