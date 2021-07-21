Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Myers, MD
Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with American Sports Medicine Institute-Sports Medicine
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers' Office Locations
Myers Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 340, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-8156
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, great communication skills, compassionate staff. He really takes the time with you during your appointment and I never felt rushed even with numerous questions from me.
About Dr. Thomas Myers, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1255375820
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute-Sports Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard School Of Medicine - Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of South Dakota
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
