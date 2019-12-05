Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.
Paradigm Health Clinic64301 HIGHWAY 434, Lacombe, LA 70445 (985) 718-1274 Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Paradigm Health Clinic233 Saint Ann Dr Ste 4, Mandeville, LA 70471 (985) 727-3936 Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Paradigm Health Clinic989 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 (985) 718-1274
Hospital Affiliations
Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Sterling Surgical Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
Dr. Myers is a very thorough physician. He is very honest in what he can and cannot do and he has helped me 100%. He explains what procedures he is going to perform in words that the patient can understand.
Pain Medicine
12 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1881973956
Carolinas Pain Institute|Wake Forest -Pain Fellowship|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Anesthesia Residency|Ochsner Clin
Ochshner Clin|Ochsner Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
