Dr. Thomas Myers, MD

Pain Medicine
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Myers, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lacombe, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Sterling Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Myers works at Paradigm Health System in Lacombe, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paradigm Health Clinic
    64301 HIGHWAY 434, Lacombe, LA 70445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 718-1274
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Paradigm Health Clinic
    233 Saint Ann Dr Ste 4, Mandeville, LA 70471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 727-3936
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Paradigm Health Clinic
    989 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 718-1274

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Sterling Surgical Hospital

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Morphine Pump Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr. Myers is a very thorough physician. He is very honest in what he can and cannot do and he has helped me 100%. He explains what procedures he is going to perform in words that the patient can understand.
    Carol Brunies — Dec 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Myers, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881973956
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Pain Institute|Wake Forest -Pain Fellowship|Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    • Anesthesia Residency|Ochsner Clin
    Internship
    • Ochshner Clin|Ochsner Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
