Dr. Thomas Myles, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Thomas Myles, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Myles works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic of Central Florida
    405 N Main St, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 593-4078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Sickle Cell Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening

Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2021
    Amazing office staff and Dr Myles is an amazing doctor that helped me get thru my pregnancy after experiencing a loss due to short cervix.
    Anamaria Vera — Jan 18, 2021
    About Dr. Thomas Myles, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598773475
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush - Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Maternal & Fetal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Myles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myles works at Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic of Central Florida in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Myles’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Myles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

