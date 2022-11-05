Dr. Thomas Nattakom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattakom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nattakom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nattakom, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Disease Consultants of Las Cruces LLC4381 E Lohman Ave Ste B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-7697
Hospital Affiliations
- Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nattakom?
Dr. Nattakom performed upper endoscopy with esophageal dilatation to my young adult son for difficulties with swallowing. He was very patient with my son, caring and compassionate and very clear with his explanations of the procedure he performed and follow up care after the procedure. We were very satisfied with this physician and would highly recommend him to others.
1598711475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nattakom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nattakom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nattakom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nattakom has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nattakom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattakom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattakom.
