Dr. Thomas Nau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Nau's Office Locations
Alamo Ent. Associates7940 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 616-0096
St. Luke's Baptist Hospital7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 297-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Staff is outstanding, friendly and prompt from entrance until exit in providing service. I have seen Dr. Nau since 2005 approximately. He is the best ENT in the City of San Antonio. I recently had surgery on a severely infected maxillary sinus cavity and a 71 year old deviated septum. Great surgery, minimum pain and wonderful follow-up. Did I mention Dr. Nau really listens and cares!!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1942218938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
