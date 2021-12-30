Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD
Dr. Nelius' Office Locations
Hendrick Health Urology1904 Pine St Ste 3A, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor. Very patient and kind, also looks out for his patients.
About Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033120100
Education & Certifications
- Martin-Luther-Universitâ€°t Halle-Wittenberg Medizinische Fakultâ€°t
Dr. Nelius has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelius has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelius.
