Overview of Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD

Dr. Thomas Nelius, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Martin-Luther-Universitâ€°t Halle-Wittenberg Medizinische Fakultâ€°t and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Nelius works at Hendrick Health Urology in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.