Overview

Dr. Thomas Nero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Nero works at CARDIOLOGY PHYSICIANS OF FAIRFIELD COUNTY CARDIOLOGY LLC in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.