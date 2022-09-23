Dr. Thomas Nero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nero, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Physicians of Fairfield County1177 Summer St Fl 5, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 353-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a follow up visit after a brief hospital stay....Dr. Nero was very thorough in trying to determine what caused the incident despite not having all the records from the hospital yet. He is very sincere and that is greatly appreciated.
About Dr. Thomas Nero, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Dr. Nero works at
