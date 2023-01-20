Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|University of California At Davis / School and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Spine Institute11800 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 800, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (571) 470-7673Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen is a great listener and explains everything extremely well. I have been seeing him for years and he worked with me to get my pain under control.
About Dr. Thomas Nguyen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437265667
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia|The George Washington U|The George Washington U
- Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|University of California At Davis / School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.