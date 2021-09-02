Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nichols is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD
Dr. Thomas Nichols, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Nichols Thomas D MD Office2424 W Holcombe Blvd Ste 103, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 432-7004
I have been seeing Dr. Nichols for probably 25 years. My loyalty to him says it all.
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1134111347
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Dermatology
Dr. Nichols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nichols has seen patients for Warts, Hives and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nichols on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nichols.
