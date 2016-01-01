Overview of Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD

Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital, Covenant Hospital Levelland and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Nicholson works at Covenant Urology Group in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.