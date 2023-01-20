Overview

Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Nicholson works at Leader Surgical Associates - Upmc in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.