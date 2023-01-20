Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicholson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
Martin Foot and Ankle1703 Innovation Dr Ste 3136, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 741-3449
Leader Surgical Associates25 Monument Rd Ste 260, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 741-3449
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Nicholson since the day my tumor was found by colonoscopy. The doctor who performed the procedure noticed the lump and called him. Evidently he was in his car heading out and turned around to come see me. Since then, he, his staff, his full team of doctors and their staff have been extremely responsive, thorough, kind and caring. In addition, my surgery went well and I was shocked when the very long incision site healed with little to no scarring. I couldn't be happier with my care and would highly recommend him, his team and the hospital.
About Dr. Thomas Nicholson, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1922081785
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicholson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicholson has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anorectal Abscess and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicholson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicholson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicholson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicholson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicholson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.